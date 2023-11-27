Larry Bird's Magic Cave Water Funk but with a sweet twist . . . that's Lavender Gelato. It pours on quick and settles in deep like the rain does on a sunny afternoon. Great for any free time, it doesn't put me to sleep but it sure helps me get there. I smoke primarily for back pain and prefer high THC concentrated hybrid flower, yet this one is great for just relaxing. The effect is gently prominent. Always pretty strong, it'll last at least half an hour for anyone, all day for most I'm sure. Gelato itself is a standard for me, and the Lavender variant really is tasty. Grassy, fruity, juicy, goodness . . . I had to bust out the jar again to smell. It's loud, not enough to wake the whole neighborhood though, and I usually find it 27-30% - so don't be stupid. Yeah. I still love Rythm, but I love it even more that other people are growing this - hope they all keep it coming.