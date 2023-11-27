Lavender Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lavender Gelato.
Lavender Gelato strain effects
Lavender Gelato strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
q........1
November 27, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Is a very smooth "high." Hard to put finger on smell as it seems to very from smell to smell. But is nice and not to over powering. The buzz seems to be a good head high as well as relaxed. Almost as if it is working both on mind and body. I would truly endorse this strain.As someone who has done this for over 50 years is nice to find a very effective strain.
r........k
July 25, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is by far my favorite strain. In 24 years of smoking. The flavor is so floral. I also get a little citrus. I’m not sure but I would guess this is a Sativa dominant hybrid. I can relax. But also need to stay occupied. Munchies aren’t too bad. I feel good! I’m just blown away by the flavor. Buds I have got have been by “Good Green” through a dispensary. Cheer’s!!
d........8
August 3, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Today is the first time I tried this one. Very Good. Scale 1 to 10 it is a 9.5 It has the smell, taste and punch.
a........1
September 10, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
First time trying this strain. Very nice. Def will smoke again
K........6
July 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Currently feeling nothing but relaxed
D........6
March 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I bought this today and besides Marathon OG ..this one did it for me after one blunt I was ready to put it down and after that about 2-3 hours later usually smoke Another nope still high smooth and relaxed uplifted 10/10
R........o
June 4, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Loved it. Bought the &Shine. Would buy again
c........5
September 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Larry Bird's Magic Cave Water Funk but with a sweet twist . . . that's Lavender Gelato. It pours on quick and settles in deep like the rain does on a sunny afternoon. Great for any free time, it doesn't put me to sleep but it sure helps me get there. I smoke primarily for back pain and prefer high THC concentrated hybrid flower, yet this one is great for just relaxing. The effect is gently prominent. Always pretty strong, it'll last at least half an hour for anyone, all day for most I'm sure. Gelato itself is a standard for me, and the Lavender variant really is tasty. Grassy, fruity, juicy, goodness . . . I had to bust out the jar again to smell. It's loud, not enough to wake the whole neighborhood though, and I usually find it 27-30% - so don't be stupid. Yeah. I still love Rythm, but I love it even more that other people are growing this - hope they all keep it coming.