Lavender Gelato
Lavender Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lavender and Gelato. This strain is a smooth and creamy strain that combines flowery lavender and earthy notes with citrus and berries on exhale. Lavender Gelato is a potent strain that can boost your mood and spirits, while also helping to instill a creative energy with intense focus. Lavender Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lavender Gelato effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lavender Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by RYTHM, Lavender Gelato features flavors like lavender, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool, which is often associated with a floral aroma. The average price of Lavender Gelato typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Lavender Gelato is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lavender Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Lavender Gelato strain effects
Lavender Gelato strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
