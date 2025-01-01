If you are what you smoke, Lay Me Down is ideal for an evening spent horizontally. This OG hybrid comes from crossing two OG strain titans, Triangle OG x Fire OG. Like any good OG, Lay Me Down is a pain-zapper and mind wiper, so plan accordingly. It offers an alternative to the sweet, doughy dessert strains of today with a palate of rich pine, lemon peel, savory earth, and woody accents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lay Me Down, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.