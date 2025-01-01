Lay Me Down
stock photo similar to Lay Me Down
Lay Me Down
LMD
Hybrid
write a review
If you are what you smoke, Lay Me Down is ideal for an evening spent horizontally. This OG hybrid comes from crossing two OG strain titans, Triangle OG x Fire OG. Like any good OG, Lay Me Down is a pain-zapper and mind wiper, so plan accordingly. It offers an alternative to the sweet, doughy dessert strains of today with a palate of rich pine, lemon peel, savory earth, and woody accents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lay Me Down, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lay Me DownOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lay Me Down products near you
Similar to Lay Me Down near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—