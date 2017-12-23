Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The high is fast, it's like a race car on a track, tires burning as it skids and hits the wall. That fast and yet it leaves the mind empty because I'm high writing this. XD
Buckle up buttercups for this review. It's a nerve twitchy kinda high for me, hard into the muscle twitchy. But I'm still clear...
Taste: very forests and herbal. Took a fat rip from the bong, but tried to snap it for the smell, had to stop halfway through and cough because I misjudged how dense the nugs were. It also has a chemical taste. My throat is killing me and this hit harder than a Durban Poison dab.