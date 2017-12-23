ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for KooLCat7
Member since 2015
Very pleasant and warm feelings. Helps with depression and getting out of a funk by making you feel more productive.
Avatar for Greenleaf89
Member since 2019
Best sativa ever. Coming from an indica smoker.
Avatar for Witchygamer
Member since 2019
The high is fast, it's like a race car on a track, tires burning as it skids and hits the wall. That fast and yet it leaves the mind empty because I'm high writing this. XD Buckle up buttercups for this review. It's a nerve twitchy kinda high for me, hard into the muscle twitchy. But I'm still clear...
CreativeFocusedGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Spara3
Member since 2018
Taste: very forests and herbal. Took a fat rip from the bong, but tried to snap it for the smell, had to stop halfway through and cough because I misjudged how dense the nugs were. It also has a chemical taste. My throat is killing me and this hit harder than a Durban Poison dab.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Ldjr1977
Member since 2019
Absolutely one of my favorites. Got the rest med co had.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jnort25
Member since 2017
Amazing sativa. Delicious gassy and berry flavors, one of my favorite day time smokes. Focused but not jittery whatsoever. Enhances your senses for sure
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sneek01
Member since 2018
Best Sativa I've smoked in years people..! Straight ⛽
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused