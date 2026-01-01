Lemon #18 is a bright sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 20–28%, known for its sharp citrus aroma, energetic effects, and classic haze-style character. Often associated with Lemon Skunk and OG-influenced lineage, this terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold flavor profile of fresh lemon peel, sour citrus, sweet pine, and earthy herbal spice layered with subtle diesel undertones. Commonly driven by terpenes such as limonene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene, Lemon #18 offers a crisp, flavorful smoke that emphasizes uplifting cerebral effects and daytime functionality. Expect an immediate burst of euphoric energy and mental clarity that enhances creativity, focus, and mood while maintaining a light, manageable body feel. Refreshing, motivating, and highly functional, Lemon #18 is ideal for daytime sessions, social activities, outdoor adventures, or anyone seeking a classic citrus-forward sativa experience. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!