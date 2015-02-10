ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Doshidoshit
Member since 2019
Nothing can top it 💆‍♀️
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Astromanda
Member since 2017
Nice high, put me in a good mood.
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for Shotgunreverend
Member since 2017
Once in a while a strain lives up to the pitch the budtender sold it on. The nice lady at the dispensary in Ventura said this would be good for stimulating one's libido. While I was not motivated to screw the pillow, it did make me feel good, fuzzy all over. My head was warmed and yes, i did feel eu...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for GreenCaptin87
Member since 2018
Love this strain, happy, relaxed, geeky. For me it last about 3 hours
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MtViews
Member since 2017
This strain gives me perma-grin.
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for olddogmom
Member since 2017
I really really wanted to like this strain, but it was pretty bad. Maybe I got a bad batch. The flavor is harsh - too much citrus for me. And citrus with the creaminess is banana is weird. The High is super mild - I feel slight lightness, but beyond that, it feels like a waste. Again - maybe I g...
Avatar for thgdbtmn
Member since 2015
Makes me soooo gregarious and happy. Long lasting and intense but doesn't make me paranoid at all.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for SoL1DspMD
Member since 2016
Ganja Gold makes CO2 oil cartridges of this. It's by far the best strain in my opinion for anyone looking to have a fun, focused, or uplifting time. Works great for my workouts and hangs 👌
