Once in a while a strain lives up to the pitch the budtender sold it on. The nice lady at the dispensary in Ventura said this would be good for stimulating one's libido. While I was not motivated to screw the pillow, it did make me feel good, fuzzy all over. My head was warmed and yes, i did feel eu...
I really really wanted to like this strain, but it was pretty bad. Maybe I got a bad batch.
The flavor is harsh - too much citrus for me. And citrus with the creaminess is banana is weird.
The High is super mild - I feel slight lightness, but beyond that, it feels like a waste.
Again - maybe I g...