  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sativa
  4. Lemon Bean
  5. Lemon Bean Reviews

Lemon Bean reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Bean.

Lemon Bean effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Energetic
24% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress

Lemon Bean reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about flavors:
Lemon
16% of people taste the flavor lemon
Citrus
8% of people taste the flavor citrus
Flowery
4% of people taste the flavor flowery

