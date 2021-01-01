Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Lemon Bean

Sativa
Picture of Lemon Bean
stock photo similar to lemon bean
THC 22%CBG 1%Myrcene

Lemon Bean effects are mostly energizing.

Lemon Bean potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
lemon
top effect
energetic

Lemon Bean is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Bean - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Buy Lemon Bean near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Lemon Bean effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Energetic
24% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
8% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Lemon Bean

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemon Bean reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about flavors:
Lemon
16% of people taste the flavor lemon
Citrus
8% of people taste the flavor citrus
Flowery
4% of people taste the flavor flowery

Lemon Bean reviews30

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Lemon Bean terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Lemon Bean is myrcene, followed by limonene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sativa
  4. Lemon Bean