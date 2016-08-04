ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Bubble reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Bubble.

Effects

31 people reported 210 effects
Happy 64%
Energetic 61%
Talkative 54%
Euphoric 51%
Giggly 48%
Depression 22%
Stress 22%
Headaches 19%
Muscle spasms 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Reviews

Avatar for Drgreenthumb.nl
Member since 2019
Absolute dream to grow and to smoke, beautiful saliva energy without the paranoia that other sativas cause to certain users including myself, it has won a permanent spot in my tent. If you're in Amsterdam go to babas coffeeshop to buy this strain, straight from the guys behind phenofinders, they rec...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DankySunny
Member since 2019
My high ass would recommend this strain to anyone. It's not a harsh hit. And damn it makes me real high and feel good.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Sourclouds007
Member since 2014
This is lemon flavored gas!!!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Benw2019
Member since 2018
Good morning smoke or suitable when you need to get stuff done and aren't feeling particularly motivated. Really pronounced flavourful, sweet taste and an even better smell.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Photos

Avatar for theplaynicecorp
Member since 2018
To be honest this strain is a bit like a see-saw. You're way up or you're...not. When you're up you're too up, totally elevated but very anxious and the high is hard to control to the point where if you smoke too much, you're actually tripping. I hit too much in a bong once, and everything felt l...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for Huskies65
Member since 2017
You can definitely taste the lemon flavor. Very smooth smoke with a very quick calming effect and deep body high.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Agent_green
Member since 2018
Really nice chill high, puts me in a really good mood, smells bloody amazing.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BIGBLAZER420GANG
Member since 2018
Very dense nugs, whit a light green colour, smells very potent can smell through my pocket, burns very smoothly and has a fruity smell, energetic High, I am baked.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly