We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 64%
Energetic 61%
Talkative 54%
Euphoric 51%
Giggly 48%
Depression 22%
Stress 22%
Headaches 19%
Muscle spasms 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Dry eyes 3%
Reviews
41
Drgreenthumb.nl
Member since 2019
Absolute dream to grow and to smoke, beautiful saliva energy without the paranoia that other sativas cause to certain users including myself, it has won a permanent spot in my tent.
If you're in Amsterdam go to babas coffeeshop to buy this strain, straight from the guys behind phenofinders, they rec...
To be honest this strain is a bit like a see-saw. You're way up or you're...not. When you're up you're too up, totally elevated but very anxious and the high is hard to control to the point where if you smoke too much, you're actually tripping. I hit too much in a bong once, and everything felt l...