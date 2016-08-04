ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 41 reviews

Lemon Bubble

Lemon Bubble

Lemon Bubble from Pheno Finder Seeds is an award-winning strain that combines Super Lemon Haze with Silver Bubble to create a potent sativa that is applauded for its emphasis on flavor. Recently, Lemon Bubble took 3rd place in the Sativa Cup at the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup. Its citrus flavors are highlighted by sweet lemons and finish with an earthy Haze undertone to produce happy thoughts and a soothing sense of euphoria.

31 people reported 210 effects
Happy 64%
Energetic 61%
Talkative 54%
Euphoric 51%
Giggly 48%
Depression 22%
Stress 22%
Headaches 19%
Muscle spasms 16%
Pain 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 3%
Dry eyes 3%

Lineage

Silver Bubble
Silver Bubble
parent
Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Lemon Bubble

