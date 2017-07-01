Not unlike a hit of caffeine from coffee. Speediness in the body expressed through physical energy and a desire to move. Turbos you up up to 10. Mind is noticeably disabled. Higher thinking is tamped out forcing you to relax and not think much. Would be a challenge at work or any situation where you have to recall things. You’d be left grasping for too long. The positive side effect is it spaces you the fuck out! Seriously, nitrous levels of trippiness. You’re deep gone, riding waves of hallucinogens. Music is the best it could possibly be. Not only does it physically feel good to listen to, but it resonates at a satisfying emotional level. On a downside, it makes you weirdly removed and out of sync in a way that it surprisingly clashed with hiking and socializing. Very potent. Surprised by voluntarily smoking less than I normally do because it got me there quick.