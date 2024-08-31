HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a potent, delectable strain that tastes just like lemon, cherry, and sweet dough, rendered in bright purple buds. Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto offers relaxing effects with a focusing, cerebral twist; plants are ideally suited to cooler temperatures with consistent airflow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Cherry Cookies AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain effects
Reported by 36 real people like you
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto products near you
Similar to Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain reviews36
Read all reviews
j........4
August 31, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
m........0
May 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
j........1
May 26, 2024
Happy