Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto.
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain effects
Reported by 36 real people like you
Lemon Cherry Cookies Auto strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
j........4
August 31, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I just finished curing this strain and I gotta say it is hands down my new favorite strain. This is everything you want marijuana to be in taste smell and effect. Highly recommend
m........0
May 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
incredibly intense both in flavour and effects with a very calming and relaxing high
j........1
May 26, 2024
Happy
Extremely sweet and tasty
s........k
September 1, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
A berry bliss! A straight kushy earthy-sweet pull with a doughy berry taste in the mouth.. its a good day strain
l........3
May 24, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
one of the prettiest purples🤩
m........r
May 27, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I've been extremely impressed with LCC from the start, she grows exactly like the picture & impressive! My tents are full, but everyone points and ask, what is that?? I just smile and explain, she's a beautiful genetic masterpiece bred by Fast Buds. It's my favorite strain so far, I definitely need of these beans soon.
t........T
December 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
The true KING OF ALL PURPLES! This one is currently in my garden and I can't wait to enjoy this gem again! Beautiful flowers accompanied by a pleasant smack to the face and a range of flavors from citrusy to creamy!
4........n
May 25, 2024
Aroused
this is such a good strain helps with pain