Lemon Fresh is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Jungle Spice x Gorilla Diesel #3; the breeder of Lemon Fresh is currently unknown. This strain gives your brain a clean-up, with energizing, talkative, and creative effects perfect for tackling the day or mitigating fatigue and depression. Lemon Fresh has the mouth-puckering lemon notes of its namesake, with a blend of diesel, herbal, and even pepper notes. For growers, this is an easy, stretchy plant that produces big, pungent yields of bright green buds, purple accents, and iridescent trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fresh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.