This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Happy 48%
Relaxed 42%
Creative 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 33%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
194
Mstiffany816
Member since 2018
I will smoke Lemon G forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever a...
I get Lemon G regularly from my dispensary. It’s not a heavy hitter with THC, but it can get up to 16% and it’s CBD is usually 10%. Great terpene mix to help with depression, personally this has worked the best for me. I called it “do what I want” strain because you’re just motivated to do anything....
this strain is the perfect mixture of relaxing and energizing I could easily lay on the couch and veg out our go on an adventurous hike overall probably my favorite strain sad i could of tried it sooner since I've lived in ohio for almost 11 years
Big homie Reese is the originator of the lemon G strain out of Columbus Ohio 20 years ago he's one of the best cannabis seed crosses breeder's the midwest knows about...then breed a few cup winners Columbus Ohio breeder's.. 420 cannabis Ohio Reese YouTube...