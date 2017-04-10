ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon G
  4. Reviews

Lemon G reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon G.

Effects

Show all

148 people reported 1076 effects
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 49%
Happy 48%
Relaxed 42%
Creative 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 33%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 27%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

194

Avatar for Mstiffany816
Member since 2018
I will smoke Lemon G forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for WilyOne25
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Williamjr27
Member since 2019
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticRelaxedTinglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Nukethefridge
Member since 2019
I get Lemon G regularly from my dispensary. It’s not a heavy hitter with THC, but it can get up to 16% and it’s CBD is usually 10%. Great terpene mix to help with depression, personally this has worked the best for me. I called it “do what I want” strain because you’re just motivated to do anything....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Keeglez
Member since 2019
this strain is the perfect mixture of relaxing and energizing I could easily lay on the couch and veg out our go on an adventurous hike overall probably my favorite strain sad i could of tried it sooner since I've lived in ohio for almost 11 years
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for blueback
Member since 2017
Big homie Reese is the originator of the lemon G strain out of Columbus Ohio 20 years ago he's one of the best cannabis seed crosses breeder's the midwest knows about...then breed a few cup winners Columbus Ohio breeder's.. 420 cannabis Ohio Reese YouTube...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused