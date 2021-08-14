Lemon Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Gelato.
Lemon Gelato strain effects
Lemon Gelato strain flavors
Lemon Gelato strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
c........9
August 14, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very enjoyable! I found the lemon smell more potent than having a lemon taste. I got a very earthy taste, that isn’t too harsh. I could feel the effects after just one joint, impressive strength. After a couple I was crazy relaxed and content. I wouldn’t have this if I wanted to get things done, I found I went in to my own little world a lot, and got distracted by the tiniest little thing. If you are wanting something that will take away your stress and anxiety, this is the one. I was left feeling extremely happy, not much could have ruined my mood! Have munchie at the ready!
K........z
January 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great potent strain! Gave me an immediate strong high that lasted a good hour with just three hits! Put my roommate on his ass with one lmao. Great taste and smooth burn, I could actually taste a lemony hint in there. Not very cerebral so great for anxious people.
R........s
May 6, 2021
Nice and mellow. LG comes on slow and leaves you with a nice, fuzzy body buzz. It’s a mild smoke that has a light, citrus flavor. Doesn’t knock you out or launch you into space. A great choice for hanging with friends or watching a movie. Perfect for when you get done working and still want to enjoy your evening without being glued to the couch.
S........5
August 2, 2021
One of the best strains I’ve ever had! A couple hits of this and my mind is at ease. It feels like the stress of the day slides off your shoulders, and a smile pops up. Euphoric and very relaxing. Not a couch lock though. Makes me want to go tinker with projects I have going on, or think of ways to better do something. Or I could just chill and watch a movie. No heavy chest or racing heart feeling. Makes you feel light on your feet. Wonderful strain, highly recommend.
D........3
July 16, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strong strain! One hit on the cartridge form of this strain and I was well zooted even with being a regular smoker. A+ from me :)
m........5
February 12, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It has an amazing sweet lemon flavor and its very smooth. By far my favorite strain.
p........x
January 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
High Supply
K........4
August 4, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Smooothhhe. Perfect citrus flavor in glass and hemp roll. A pitorpator on the chest with happiness behind the eyes. Definitely eased the anxiety of todays slice of life.