HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing three famous strains: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Haze, and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is famous for its distinct smell and flavor, featuring bold hints of lemon, blueberry, and sherbet. Some consumers say they notice an earthy and woody aftertaste when smoking this strain. In terms of effects, Lemon Gelato will give you a buzzy head high while your mind eases into an easygoing state of euphoria. This strain may make you feel tingly and relaxed, but it won't lock you to the sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, fatigue, inflammation, and muscle spasms. This strain pairs well with activities like creative thinking, enjoying music, or listening to a podcast. The buds are marked by bright orange and purple hairs and a coating of amber resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Creative

Lemon Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    22% of people say it helps with Pain
Lemon Gelato strain reviews26

August 14, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very enjoyable! I found the lemon smell more potent than having a lemon taste. I got a very earthy taste, that isn’t too harsh. I could feel the effects after just one joint, impressive strength. After a couple I was crazy relaxed and content. I wouldn’t have this if I wanted to get things done, I found I went in to my own little world a lot, and got distracted by the tiniest little thing. If you are wanting something that will take away your stress and anxiety, this is the one. I was left feeling extremely happy, not much could have ruined my mood! Have munchie at the ready!
January 16, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great potent strain! Gave me an immediate strong high that lasted a good hour with just three hits! Put my roommate on his ass with one lmao. Great taste and smooth burn, I could actually taste a lemony hint in there. Not very cerebral so great for anxious people.
May 6, 2021
Nice and mellow. LG comes on slow and leaves you with a nice, fuzzy body buzz. It’s a mild smoke that has a light, citrus flavor. Doesn’t knock you out or launch you into space. A great choice for hanging with friends or watching a movie. Perfect for when you get done working and still want to enjoy your evening without being glued to the couch.
Lemon Gelato strain genetics

Strain parent
Shb
Sherbert
parent
Lemon Gelato
LeG
Lemon Gelato

Lemon Gelato grow information

According to growers, Lemon Gelato flowers into lumpy and sticky buds with dark green foliage.