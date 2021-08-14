Very enjoyable! I found the lemon smell more potent than having a lemon taste. I got a very earthy taste, that isn’t too harsh. I could feel the effects after just one joint, impressive strength. After a couple I was crazy relaxed and content. I wouldn’t have this if I wanted to get things done, I found I went in to my own little world a lot, and got distracted by the tiniest little thing. If you are wanting something that will take away your stress and anxiety, this is the one. I was left feeling extremely happy, not much could have ruined my mood! Have munchie at the ready!