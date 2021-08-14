Lemon Gelato
Lemon Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing three famous strains: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Haze, and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is famous for its distinct smell and flavor, featuring bold hints of lemon, blueberry, and sherbet. Some consumers say they notice an earthy and woody aftertaste when smoking this strain. In terms of effects, Lemon Gelato will give you a buzzy head high while your mind eases into an easygoing state of euphoria. This strain may make you feel tingly and relaxed, but it won't lock you to the sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose Lemon Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, fatigue, inflammation, and muscle spasms. This strain pairs well with activities like creative thinking, enjoying music, or listening to a podcast. The buds are marked by bright orange and purple hairs and a coating of amber resin. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Gelato strain effects
Lemon Gelato strain flavors
Lemon Gelato strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Gelato products near you
Similar to Lemon Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lemon Gelato strain reviews26
Strain spotlight
Lemon Gelato strain genetics
Lemon Gelato grow information
According to growers, Lemon Gelato flowers into lumpy and sticky buds with dark green foliage.