My new favorite! Love the happy, chill, creative feelings. Am happy to report that the decongestion properties of these grenades, is absolutely TRUE! I’ve been congested for about a month from allergies, and after a few tokes, I am congestion free. Am hoping LG will also help with my migraines. I’m a sativa lover that’s always been “standoffish “ of hybrids but I’m sold on LG’s!