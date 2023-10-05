Lemon Grenades
Lemon Grenades effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Grenades potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Grenades is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and focused. Lemon Grenades has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Grenades, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Grenades strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Lemon Grenades strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Grenades strain reviews(10)
m........d
October 5, 2023
I received a disposable .3 lemon grenades pen from my local PA dispensary. Bought it with 3 other carts that were higher THC. Opened this one last and THE TASTE! 👅 It’s taste like a lemonhead. Love it. Why are the lemon strains always so tasty? 9/10
e........g
September 30, 2022
My new favorite! Love the happy, chill, creative feelings. Am happy to report that the decongestion properties of these grenades, is absolutely TRUE! I’ve been congested for about a month from allergies, and after a few tokes, I am congestion free. Am hoping LG will also help with my migraines. I’m a sativa lover that’s always been “standoffish “ of hybrids but I’m sold on LG’s!
d........e
June 21, 2022
For anyone looking for a healthier alternative to Nicotine, or Adderall. Similar results. However, with a smoother approach than most Sativa dominate strains. Surprisingly relaxing.