Lemon Grenades reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Grenades.
Lemon Grenades strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Lemon Grenades strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........d
October 5, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I received a disposable .3 lemon grenades pen from my local PA dispensary. Bought it with 3 other carts that were higher THC. Opened this one last and THE TASTE! 👅 It’s taste like a lemonhead. Love it. Why are the lemon strains always so tasty? 9/10
e........g
September 30, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
My new favorite! Love the happy, chill, creative feelings. Am happy to report that the decongestion properties of these grenades, is absolutely TRUE! I’ve been congested for about a month from allergies, and after a few tokes, I am congestion free. Am hoping LG will also help with my migraines. I’m a sativa lover that’s always been “standoffish “ of hybrids but I’m sold on LG’s!
d........e
June 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
For anyone looking for a healthier alternative to Nicotine, or Adderall. Similar results. However, with a smoother approach than most Sativa dominate strains. Surprisingly relaxing.
b........v
June 7, 2022
Fitting name
J........4
September 12, 2022
Energetic
Uplifted
I tried this for the first time in a vape pen. Within 15 minutes my depression and anxiety just feels lifted. I feel wide awake though for hours… so I wouldn’t want to take it too close to bedtime. I don’t feel high or impaired… just my feeling of dread or feeling uncomfortable in my skin is better and I feel relaxed but not tired.
P........0
June 15, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Flavor packed and smooth Great day time strain.
k........5
March 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime hybrid. Felt focused yet relaxed without feeling anxious.
N........7
March 25, 2022
ok so I gotta start off with the taste...... at first inhale has that cat piss (ammonia) taste and at exhale it was like exhaling a pine tree. 🤣🤣🤣. great high but the taste definitely threw me off.