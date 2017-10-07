ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for davev46
Member since 2016
Tastes very similar to Tangie, has a quick and very strong onset, citrus and lemon flavor. I use it to get a lot done especially if my mood is down. You won't believe how much time passes while you're busy on this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for exocetdj
Member since 2019
Damned awesome. Lemony creamy smoke, very energetic and uplifting. Along with odv3, a new fave
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for dmania
Member since 2017
Yo man this strain had me on my backside I never felt a better high than this strain it’s amazing !!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for smoconnor802
Member since 2018
Fluffy green flower covered in long orange hairs. Pungent smell of lemon/lime diesel, can smell it through the dispensary bag. Put it into a glass bong and was super impressed with the lime lemon spice that came through solidly. Smooth smoke, immediately uplifting and focused. Made me want to play t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for It419inaminute
Member since 2017
This is my daytime go to. Allows creativity without putting into couch lock.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for GunnyOG
Member since 2018
This is a great strain. Got half gram of the co2 oil for 5 dollars and injected it into a vape cart. I have migraines and I need to exercise few days a week in order to reduce the frequency of the attacks. I depend on sativa strains for motivation to engage in workout sessions and this one gets me j...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for KaiTheStone420
Member since 2018
Wonderful flavor, nice to smoke! For me, it still helps hell of a lot for my chronic pain. I suffer from endometriosis and it's been difficult before getting my medical card. Happy, mellow high, lightly energetic. 10/10 great for pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for EdinaMonsoon
Member since 2018
Great euphoric ride with an indica-feeling finish. A very snacky strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed