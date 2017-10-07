Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Ice.
Reviews
15
davev46
Member since 2016
Tastes very similar to Tangie, has a quick and very strong onset, citrus and lemon flavor. I use it to get a lot done especially if my mood is down. You won't believe how much time passes while you're busy on this strain.
Fluffy green flower covered in long orange hairs. Pungent smell of lemon/lime diesel, can smell it through the dispensary bag. Put it into a glass bong and was super impressed with the lime lemon spice that came through solidly. Smooth smoke, immediately uplifting and focused. Made me want to play t...
This is a great strain. Got half gram of the co2 oil for 5 dollars and injected it into a vape cart. I have migraines and I need to exercise few days a week in order to reduce the frequency of the attacks. I depend on sativa strains for motivation to engage in workout sessions and this one gets me j...
Wonderful flavor, nice to smoke! For me, it still helps hell of a lot for my chronic pain. I suffer from endometriosis and it's been difficult before getting my medical card. Happy, mellow high, lightly energetic. 10/10 great for pain