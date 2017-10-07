ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Lemon Ice

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners.

Lemon Ice

Lemon Ice by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain created from Lemon Haze x Afghani. This collision of opposites creates a unique strain with columnar bud structures that adapts well to “sea of green” growing methods. The strain is also known for its furry buds knotted with pistils and a spicy, citrus-forward aroma. Lemon Ice does have a longer than average flowering time of 75-85 days, but patient gardeners are rewarded with a more than generous yield. Ripper Seeds defines the effects as “bearable,” which translates to “mind your dosage” as strong sativa effects can be hard to handle for those prone to anxiety.   

Reviews

18

Avatar for TwitchyBlaze
Member since 2014
I am a (OMMP) Medical Marijauna Patient for Tourette Syndrome in Portland,Oregon and just tried this particular strain for the very first time Grown Hydroponic and it was amazing! Very very good for day time use! I recommend it!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for ShyproMD
Member since 2017
I suffer from clinical depression, and this strain truly helped. It's strong yet decently smooth. With I bright lemon pine taste. It gives a very nice and pleasant euphoria, and a decent bit of energy. If your looking for an uplifting strain, this is perfect.
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Eduardough
Member since 2017
If you have not tried this yet, put it on top of your list. After 3 hits the euphoria arrived, and my other friends noticed it too. It leaves you in such a good mood and I have a good amount of anxiety, but it was gone with lemon ice. Nothing negative crosses your kind and it’s like you’re passing ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
Ah now tis is my newest favoured morning strain having misplaced Lemon Skunk. Lemon Ice from Dutch Master Seeds is hands down one of the most Citrus blasting strain that I have ever encountered in my soon to be 48th year of Cannabis use. In most very early mornings it is the lack of Cannabis input ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for GunnyOG
Member since 2018
This is a great strain. Got half gram of the co2 oil for 5 dollars and injected it into a vape cart. I have migraines and I need to exercise few days a week in order to reduce the frequency of the attacks. I depend on sativa strains for motivation to engage in workout sessions and this one gets me j...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Haze
parent
Strain
Lemon Ice