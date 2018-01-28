ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Jeffery

Lemon Jeffery by Irie Genetics was created when Irie Jeff blended Golden Goat with Lemon Skunk. Irie Jeff bred these strains together to improve Lemon Skunk’s lanky structure while preserving the strain’s distinct lemon candy flavor. Lemon Jeffery can reach into the mid-20% THC range, and can produce a heavy yield if given the space to grow. This strain has an approximate flowering time of 70 days. 

Avatar for blazenlbs
Member since 2018
Lemon Jeffery and is a awesome energetic and chill mode strain depending on your mood... I’m speaking for serious smokers that can smoke and harness the effects of high the thc levels
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for WhiteRhizo
Member since 2014
The buds were fluorescent green in the jar. The smell in the jar was like lemonade powder or lemon sorbet. Maybe lemon merengue. When we smoked Lemon Jeffery the lemon candy flavor took the lead followed by a hint of skunk funk. The lemon candy taste lingers in my mouth for a long time. The hi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Mikkinga33
Member since 2018
I’m always on the hunt for good Sativa or Hybrid to give me steady energy good laugh and overall feeling of wellbeing I struggle with low thyroid and fibromyalgia and this got me just that and amazing sex 😝
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for nspatient
Member since 2018
This hybrid is very much Sativa forward. That said, it's a lot easier to dose than most Sativa's, and I'm very sensitive to them. The aroma is really good. I'd say this is up there for strains that provide me with functional energy and focus. It's very "upbeat" without being overwhelming. I could...
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for PositiveLydell
Member since 2017
Shit is the gas I really fucks with how I can start my day with a blunt of this and stay energized and focused and also more social great strain!!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Lemon Skunk
Golden Goat
Lemon Jeffery