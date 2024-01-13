Lemon Mac
Lemon Mac
LMa
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Lemon
Citrus
Pine
Lemon Mac effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Mac strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Lemon Mac strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Mac strain reviews(7)
f........n
January 13, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very strong but lovely lemon scent, tastes like lemons too. Light smooth and uplifting. New personal fave.
j........1
April 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got it as a sale going on at fresh can’t complain taste good very smooth nice high 👍
P........4
April 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
My babe and I smoked this together and he prefers Indicas and I prefer Sativas. He wants to be in stuck in the couch mode and I want the exact opposite. This is OUR strain. It gave us both what we wanted.