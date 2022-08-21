Lemon Mac reviews
Lemon Mac strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Lemon Mac strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
f........t
August 21, 2022
Left me feeling really clear headed and relaxed. Didn’t do any over thinking, generally felt really at ease and agreeable. Definitely my favorite strain
j........1
April 21, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got it as a sale going on at fresh can’t complain taste good very smooth nice high 👍
f........n
January 13, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very strong but lovely lemon scent, tastes like lemons too. Light smooth and uplifting. New personal fave.
p........9
May 24, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Its called Lemon MacMelon in NJ.
P........4
April 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
My babe and I smoked this together and he prefers Indicas and I prefer Sativas. He wants to be in stuck in the couch mode and I want the exact opposite. This is OUR strain. It gave us both what we wanted.
j........6
May 24, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I dig the taste and if you're a musician, it'll put you in the zone.