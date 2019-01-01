ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Oasis
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Oasis

Hybrid

Lemon Oasis

Lemon Oasis

An homage to the 2005 clone-only Lemon Skunk, Rare Dankness Seed Bank crossed that famous strain with their Rare Dankness #2 OG. You can expect a lemony aroma and flavor profile and a heady high that’ll keep lemon terp lovers soaring.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Strain
Lemon Oasis