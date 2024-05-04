Lemon Poppers
aka Lemon Popper
Lemon Poppers effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Poppers, also known as Lemon Popper,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Poppers, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Poppers strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Poppers strain reviews(26)
w........4
May 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
love the flavor on this bud, the terps were crazy dank! flavor profile and scent are a sweet creamy lemon! Dope straight for anytime! had me and the homies cracking tf up at pretty much nothing!
s........x
October 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Uplifted
Creative, stimulated, aroused, anxiety-free. Great daytime smoke. Rolled this up and smoked while listening to an audiobook and painting. Took the edge off my pain too.
k........8
March 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great flower! With 28% THCA in the flower it was a really relaxing buzz. I smoked the flower in a bong 5/5 recommended!