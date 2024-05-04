Lemon Poppers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Poppers.
Lemon Poppers strain effects
Reported by 26 real people like you
Lemon Poppers strain flavors
Lemon Poppers strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
w........4
May 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
love the flavor on this bud, the terps were crazy dank! flavor profile and scent are a sweet creamy lemon! Dope straight for anytime! had me and the homies cracking tf up at pretty much nothing!
s........x
October 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Uplifted
Creative, stimulated, aroused, anxiety-free. Great daytime smoke. Rolled this up and smoked while listening to an audiobook and painting. Took the edge off my pain too.
k........8
March 25, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great flower! With 28% THCA in the flower it was a really relaxing buzz. I smoked the flower in a bong 5/5 recommended!
f........8
November 1, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
The taste is great the high is wonderful especially if you one of those type of people that live to get baked but still got shit to do today this is one right here will get you there. I'm only halfway through my J right now and I'm stoned but want to get up and do shit.
E........5
August 3, 2024
Creative
Anxious
Well it certainly can turn boring things interesting such as me watching Once Bitten and actually being entertained. Otherwise I was able to focus on multiple things at the same time.
w........j
November 19, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Wow! the taste of this strain is insane!! smells amazing! I feel mellowed out , trying this has me focused and aware and again mellow 🤘
v........a
August 3, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Had this strain in a reputable cart . Two small tokes then a longer toke and hits your body into a calm state. Chatty and motivated. Followed by a calm couch lock.
m........2
March 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
excellent head high. used in concentrate sugar wax. one hit in the puffco peak and i was immediately elevated and euphoric. energizing to say the least, and the terpenes were absolutely delicious. i’ll definitely be coming back to this strain often for mid-day seshes.