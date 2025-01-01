Lemon Pudding V.S. is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between V.S. Lemonade and Banana Pudding. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful flavor and balanced effects, Lemon Pudding V.S. is a popular choice among cannabis connoisseurs. With a THC content averaging around 20%, Lemon Pudding V.S. appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency offers a well-rounded experience that can be enjoyed throughout the day. Leafly customers report that Lemon Pudding V.S. delivers effects that include feelings of happiness, relaxation, and a touch of euphoria. This strain is versatile and suitable for various occasions, whether you're unwinding after work or seeking creative inspiration. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Lemon Pudding V.S. when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting and soothing qualities make it a valuable tool for managing these conditions. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Lemon Pudding V.S. features flavors reminiscent of zesty lemon and creamy vanilla, creating a delightful sensory experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Lemon Pudding V.S. typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, offering consumers a reasonably priced option for high-quality cannabis. Lemon Pudding V.S. is a strain that combines the best of both sativa and indica worlds, making it a well-balanced choice for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Lemon Pudding V.S., we encourage you to share your personal experience and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this exceptional strain.