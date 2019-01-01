Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Two worlds combine to create Lemon Puff, a cross of Lemon Diesel and Joseph OG from the Gage Green Group. This delicious, spine-tingling strain is sure to excite any terp fanatic. Lime green buds put out a heavy, thick lemon flavor perfect for concentrates. Lemon Puff is a stoney strain that will calm your mind and wind you down as your body sinks into the couch.