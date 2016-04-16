ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.

Avatar for dj xclaim
Member since 2010
Lemon Sativa, Organically grown to full maturity, this bud has close dense beautiful buds for a sativa, a beautiful bouquet of floral and sharp citrus sweet scents pre ground, afterwards once ground this bud packs a powerful slap of great smells, makes you drool every time. the high is light and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTingly
Avatar for omnigold
Member since 2013
This is an excellent sativa! Although the strain isn't always consistent, it's my favorite day weed of all! Not good when harvested too early! Need to Watch the trichones carefully with this strain. It makes it or breaks it! It either tastes clean and light, a sweet lemony flavor or bad like cat p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
My favorite type of weed by far, it gives the sort of lucid, chatty, chilling high you want on a summers day sitting in the park, with next to no negative effects, and only the slightest muchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for StonerOfValor
Member since 2016
For what this strain is set out to do, which is provide you with a focused clean high, this absolutely excels. This is truly a medical sativa, that is potent but not overbearing. Definitely will recommend this one to every toker, but especially to people who have depression, physical/mental pain, or...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mwilf
Member since 2012
one of my favorite stands. long lasting positive high that got rid of all the negative thoughts in my mind. strongly recommend this one
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
