I’ll break it all down in a few parts here. Got this as Lemon Dory By Skosha. Buds: Beautiful big nugs, ground up really nicely.
Smell: Smells kinda like lemons?
Taste: You get some lemon on the exhale.
High: Okay the important stuff now. I smoked a joint of this at about 9 pm, and watched a movie....
Best for: Completing Tasks
Best Time: Morning/Afternoon
How it made me feel: I felt pretty productive I’m completing errands and overall driving in the car while on this strain.
Cons: not really any, this strain didn’t make me sleepy or drowsy.
I should have quit you...long time ago....I should have listened to my inner mind... the way squeezed me lemon. im gonna fall right outta bed.bed. bed. bed. yeah......Great just like a zep tune smooth and laid back. good erb to get stuff done. funny stuff. Check it out with some lemonade for a real ...
One of the better pain killing strains I've had. For me, its bern the perfect mix of energetic alertness and pain killing. Sprinkle in a little giddiness in the evening when I'm watching TV. A+ for this newcomer to my area.
For what this strain is set out to do, which is provide you with a focused clean high, this absolutely excels. This is truly a medical sativa, that is potent but not overbearing. Definitely will recommend this one to every toker, but especially to people who have depression, physical/mental pain, or...