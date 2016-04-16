ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Sativa reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Sativa.

41

Avatar for S.Johnson
Member since 2019
it's a good day time bud
FocusedUplifted
Avatar for RoadH0use
Member since 2019
I’ll break it all down in a few parts here. Got this as Lemon Dory By Skosha. Buds: Beautiful big nugs, ground up really nicely. Smell: Smells kinda like lemons? Taste: You get some lemon on the exhale. High: Okay the important stuff now. I smoked a joint of this at about 9 pm, and watched a movie....
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Ricardo95
Member since 2018
Best for: Completing Tasks Best Time: Morning/Afternoon How it made me feel: I felt pretty productive I’m completing errands and overall driving in the car while on this strain. Cons: not really any, this strain didn’t make me sleepy or drowsy.
Focused
Avatar for HighHighness
Member since 2018
serious case of the giggles for hours..a little bit of a body high but i swear i was hearing things too... probably best to take small hits if you have things you need to get done
GigglyHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for whatever007
Member since 2015
One of the best train I ever smoked, but I can't get it in europe. Where can I buy some seeds of this strain?
Avatar for Sonofabrokenman
Member since 2013
I should have quit you...long time ago....I should have listened to my inner mind... the way squeezed me lemon. im gonna fall right outta bed.bed. bed. bed. yeah......Great just like a zep tune smooth and laid back. good erb to get stuff done. funny stuff. Check it out with some lemonade for a real ...
Avatar for jmcadres
Member since 2015
One of the better pain killing strains I've had. For me, its bern the perfect mix of energetic alertness and pain killing. Sprinkle in a little giddiness in the evening when I'm watching TV. A+ for this newcomer to my area.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for StonerOfValor
Member since 2016
For what this strain is set out to do, which is provide you with a focused clean high, this absolutely excels. This is truly a medical sativa, that is potent but not overbearing. Definitely will recommend this one to every toker, but especially to people who have depression, physical/mental pain, or...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy