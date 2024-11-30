stock photo similar to Lemon Sherbet
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Lemon Sherbet
aka Lemon Sherb, Lemon Sherbert
Lemon Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of 2 Scoops x Lemon Tree. It pairs tart, creamy terps with euphoric and giggly effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Jokerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Sherbet strain effects
Lemon Sherbet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Lemon Sherbet strain reviews3
j........z
November 30, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Dizzy
R........6
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly