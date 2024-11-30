Lemon Sherbet reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........z
November 30, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Dizzy
Felt bricked and really giggly with a dry mouth
R........6
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Pretty chill strain. Nothing crazy. Relaxing and makes you happy. Taste is smooth.