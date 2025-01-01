Lemon Snooze
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Hybrid
Lemon Snooze potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Snooze is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Florida Kush and Lemon Tree. This is a euphoric and relaxing strain that both casual consumers and medical patients can enjoy, before it puts them to sleep; it may also help address pain and lack of appetite. Like its name suggests, Lemon Snooze has a strong lemon aroma and flavor, rounded out with notes of tropical fruit and herbal tea. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Snooze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
