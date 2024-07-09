Florida Kush
Florida Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and aroused. Florida Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Florida Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Florida Kush strain effects
Reported by 100 real people like you
Florida Kush strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Florida Kush strain reviews(100)
j........r
July 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Picked this strain up in a pyramid butter cart, no added terps just straight from the plant. the effects of this one are lovely, really helped my anxiety and overthinking. i did get a bit sleepy, but it feels like it actually helped some of my fatigue. like a relaxed tired. has a nice kush flavor with lemon. dominant in caryophyllene(pepper), Bisabool (chamomile), limonene (lemon), and Humelene (hops).
n........r
March 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Vivid, I love you guys! This is their flagship strain and it is hard to put into words just how perfect this one is. First, beautiful, crystal-laden nugs in a really cool jar/lid that shows each terp and effect in a really easy to read “color wheel” right on top. Second, the smell is intoxicating to the senses. Smells potent and expensive. Upon breaking up a medium sized bud to grind, it is literally sticking to my fingers like glue and my SS grinder as I attempt to pulverize it. Tried this in my Venty vaporizer at 175 degrees and the flavors just swirl and change upon inhale all the way thru exhale. Very, very tasty and smooth. As far as the effects of this herbal remedy, the words “creamy and dreamy” come to mind. Wonderful tingling body massage starting in the lower limbs and climbing up the body as the medication is delivered to all of my hungry little CB receptors up and down my spine. Absolutely no paranoia or anxiety with this one. Just beautiful waves of relaxation, uplift, and controllable euphoria. I was able to really lean into the head high confident that I could snap back into reality at will. This is wonderful for social situations and for just hanging out with your honey! That leads me to the arousal portion of my review. Let’s just say you won’t need your little blue pills if you’re partaking Florida Kush. 😉 I will admit, I’m a Vivid cannabis fanboy, but for good reason. Vivid never disappoints and always worth the higher price tag! If you’ve never been to Florida, then it’s about time you pack up a fresh bowl/vape pod and visit the Sunshine State in style! ✌🏻
g........2
January 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I recently had the pleasure of trying the cannabis strain Florida Kush by Vivid, and I must say, it was an exceptional experience. From the moment I opened the package, I could tell that this strain was something special. The aroma was incredibly enticing, with a delightful blend of earthy and citrusy notes that immediately piqued my interest. Upon closer inspection, the buds were beautifully dense and coated in a generous layer of trichomes, indicating the strain's potency. The vibrant green color with hints of purple made it visually appealing, and I couldn't wait to dive into the experience. When I finally had the chance to try Florida Kush, I was blown away by its effects. The high was incredibly uplifting and euphoric, providing a sense of relaxation and happiness that washed over me. It was the perfect strain for unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a peaceful evening. What impressed me the most about Florida Kush was its versatility. Whether I wanted to engage in creative activities, have deep conversations with friends, or simply relax and watch a movie, this strain delivered on all fronts. It provided a balanced experience that allowed me to stay focused and engaged while also enjoying a sense of tranquility. Furthermore, the effects of Florida Kush were long-lasting, allowing me to savor the experience for an extended period. I appreciated the gradual onset of the high, which built up gently and smoothly, without any overwhelming sensations. In terms of flavor, Florida Kush did not disappoint. The smooth smoke had a delightful combination of earthy and citrusy flavors, which added to the overall enjoyment of the strain. It was a pleasure to inhale and exhale, leaving a pleasant aftertaste that lingered on the palate. Lastly, I must commend Vivid for their exceptional quality and attention to detail. The packaging was sleek and professional, ensuring the freshness and integrity of the product. The strain was clearly grown and cultivated with care, resulting in a top-notch cannabis experience. In conclusion, Florida Kush by Vivid is a strain that deserves every bit of its five-star rating. From its enticing aroma and beautiful appearance to its versatile effects and delightful flavor, this strain offers a truly exceptional cannabis experience. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of cannabis, I highly recommend giving Florida Kush a try. You won't be disappointed!