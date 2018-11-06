ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lemon Sorbet #3

Lemon Sorbet #3

Bred by Gabriel Cannabis, Lemon Sorbet #3 (aka LS3) is a cross between Lemon OG and Sherbert. This indica-dominant hybrid carries the sweet scent of berries and creamy lemon while its flavor offers additional notes of fuel. Lemon Sorbet #3 provides strong euphoria with a slightly sleepy aftermath, making it a perfect choice for winding down in the evening.

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for Sourclouds007
Member since 2014
This shit is Gassss!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for treyssr
Member since 2018
It’s Perfect For Smoking In A Stressful Time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
would only recommend to hybrid lovers too much of a rush given which some people crave, It did multiple times give a head rush which was not enjoyable but then again 88% thc so if you like the rush or tingly feeling curaleaf has this in stock for 55$ for 500 ml ml
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TinglyUplifted
Avatar for Yippeyahoosokool
Member since 2019
Ohhhh! Nice! (Wrote this over a few hours while playing with this strain). Curaleaf-Hanover- Uku syringe premium co2 oil. D9-THC 75.9%, CBD .2%’ D8-THC 3.2%, CBN 1.0%. Nutty taste to the oil and when vaped. Not sure if this should be citrusy? It starts with pressure around the eyes and fore head...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Dre_87
Member since 2019
Ive never tasted anything as good as this strain. I smoke every single day as well. Very surprised and delighted how long the taste says in ur mouth. Never experienced that either. In my top for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Lemon Sorbet #3