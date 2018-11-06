Bred by Gabriel Cannabis, Lemon Sorbet #3 (aka LS3) is a cross between Lemon OG and Sherbert. This indica-dominant hybrid carries the sweet scent of berries and creamy lemon while its flavor offers additional notes of fuel. Lemon Sorbet #3 provides strong euphoria with a slightly sleepy aftermath, making it a perfect choice for winding down in the evening.
