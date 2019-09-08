ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lemon Stash CBD
Hybrid

Bred by Plantworks, Lemon Stash CBD is a CBD-dominant phenotype of Stashsquatch crossed with a CBD cultivar. Buds are fluffy, frosty, and sticky with light green flowers and orange hairs, and it has a sweet lemon aroma and a matching sugary lemon flavor. People may expect to feel a full body relaxation after consuming this strain.

Avatar for Kenalynn00
Member since 2019
I love the full body high you get with this strain !
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Stashsquatch
Lemon Stash CBD