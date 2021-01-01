Loading…

Lemon Sweet Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Sweet Skunk.

Lemon Sweet Skunk effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

7 people reported 28 effects
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety

