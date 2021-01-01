Loading…

Lemon Sweet Skunk

SativaTHC 22%CBD
Uplifted
Happy
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 7 reviews

Lemon Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon with Island Sweet Skunk. This strain provides effects that are energizing and buzzy. One toke of Lemon Sweet Skunk and you will feel a buzz through your entire body. Growers say this strain has frosty nugs that smell like crisp lemon-lime soda. Lemon Sweet Skunk pairs well with social activities.

Lemon Sweet Skunk effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

7 people reported 28 effects
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Lemon Sweet Skunk reviews7

