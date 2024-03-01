Love this shit it may even be my new super lemon haze! I have it in concentrate form and it’s amazing a few hits and I feel carefree, relaxed, happy! I never really get energy when smoking but that being said I’m completely relaxed without wanting to crawl into bed or lay on the couch all day also once the high settles down I feel fine I don’t feel cashed out! The taste is really good I’d say lemon candy with a very light sour hint to it but overall the taste is amazing overall this strain is amazing and I will be keeping this one in the stash as much as possible!