Lemon Swirl reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Swirl.
Lemon Swirl strain effects
Lemon Swirl strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Swirl reviews
d........j
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Love this shit it may even be my new super lemon haze! I have it in concentrate form and it’s amazing a few hits and I feel carefree, relaxed, happy! I never really get energy when smoking but that being said I’m completely relaxed without wanting to crawl into bed or lay on the couch all day also once the high settles down I feel fine I don’t feel cashed out! The taste is really good I’d say lemon candy with a very light sour hint to it but overall the taste is amazing overall this strain is amazing and I will be keeping this one in the stash as much as possible!
a........z
May 23, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
I must say this one here is definitely going in the stash !!! Nice taste, feel , but let me tell you once the flower is busted open smh you better have windows open or be outside! It’s loud . From the 1st hit very Lemon like then turns sweet to an earthy coffee bean taste. I like !!!!!! Had to put out half way Thur idk I started walking around in the yard ! And forgot time existed literally! This strain is now in my top 10 !!!! lol all peripheral vision has gone out the window!!! Tunnel vision literally smh stuff is gasss my leafy family!!