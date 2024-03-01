Lemon Swirl is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Vanilla Kush. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Lemon Swirl is a fruity and peppery strain that offers a highly cerebral and stimulated head space. Reported effects include a strong energy boost and focus. Suitable for morning and daytime use. Lemon Swirl is 20-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Swirl effects include feeling blissful, calm, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Swirl when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Fello Cannabis, Lemon Swirl features flavors like sweet cake, fruit, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The average price of Lemon Swirl typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lemon Swirl is a fresh and tasty strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. It has dense and sticky buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Swirl, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.