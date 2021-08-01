Lemon Tag reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Tag.
Lemon Tag strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Lemon Tag strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........h
August 1, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
This is an awesome strain of Ur lookin’ to revive in Ur highness… it is a very positivity, energy and imagination inducing high, Good Vibe all day Long… yet one is easily able to maintain sharp focus even In higher doses, although I experienced a more sedated yet euphoric and imaginative high that was by no means a sleepy high either... and it stimulated my creative juices. I find this to be personally “My Royal Strain” although it is a Hybrid-Strain. Perfect social Fuel!
l........n
September 12, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Strong citrus smell. Keeps me highly focused on tasks.
M........7
February 12, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great Sativa strain! Good body buzz and I still feel energetic, creative, and it helps with calming the pain and nausea after effects I have after undergoing certain medical treatments.
c........s
May 7, 2022
Energetic
Focused
I really like this stuff. It gives me a lot of energy, if I smoke it early in the day on Saturday.
r........v
April 22, 2022
Anxious
Dry eyes
Complete trash. Worst shake I’ve ever purchased. Brown with stem pieces, smells and tastes exactly like vaporized flower. I’ll never purchase from NGW again and will stick with Ozone shake for my one hitters.
K........4
October 31, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This has to be one of my go to strains for sativa strains. Lemon Tag’s affect has a great mental mobility. This strain has proven to be consistent in its affects from my experience. LemTag has a complimentary physical feeling as well. It helps me with muscle tension, nausea, and headaches. The strain does all of this without being too debilitating. This is a major plus when you deal with chronic pains and just want to separate your mind and body from it while you get some things done!
Z........z
October 15, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Talkative
This is a great daytime strain. The mind and body high are equal and don't make you paranoid. Great for pain and helps with sleep.