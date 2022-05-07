Lemon Tag
Lemon Tag effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Tag potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Tag is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Lemon OG Kush. This strain produces energizing effects in small doses, and mild sedation with large doses. Lemon Tag features a citrus-forward flavor profile will leave your pallet refreshed with a sweet aftertaste. With a THC level of 19%, medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and nausea. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Lemon Tag strain effects
Lemon Tag strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Tag strain genetics
Lemon Tag grow information
Growers say Lemon Tag flowers into small and dense buds with bright green foliage and a dusting of icy trichomes.