This has to be one of my go to strains for sativa strains. Lemon Tag’s affect has a great mental mobility. This strain has proven to be consistent in its affects from my experience. LemTag has a complimentary physical feeling as well. It helps me with muscle tension, nausea, and headaches. The strain does all of this without being too debilitating. This is a major plus when you deal with chronic pains and just want to separate your mind and body from it while you get some things done!