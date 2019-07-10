ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Tangie
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Tangie

Hybrid

Lemon Tangie

Lemon Tangie

From Calyx Gardens in California, Lemon Tangie is a sativa-leaning cross of SFV OG and Tangie. The flavor profile is deep with citrus blossom, pine, lemon dominance, followed by woody undertones. Its euphoric high is great for enjoying a sunny day in the mountains or a blissed-out time at the grocery store.

Reviews

3

Avatar for NandoStar411
Member since 2019
very lemon tangie sweet taste to it. got and felt high very quickly! had a little nausea and had a little dry mouth. Overall enjoyed the benefits
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryTingly
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Lemon Tangie