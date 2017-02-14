ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Wreck
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Wreck

Hybrid

Lemon Wreck

Lemon Wreck

Lemon Wreck (also known as Lemon Trainwreck) is a sativa-dominant cross between Lemon Diesel and Trainwreck. This strain features a taste similar to sour lemon candy, and produces both a strong body and head stone. While it may have stimulating and cerebral effects at first, this is truly a nighttime strain for some as it produces strong sleepy effects over time. Lemon Wreck is helpful to those suffering from insomnia or are in need of relaxation.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

94 reported effects from 45 people

    Reviews

    62

    Show all

    Avatar for Anonymous
    Member since 2010
    Its a good head high very uplifting with a splash of energy. It does burn fast but overall is a good smoke. what one can expect from a lemon diesel and trainwreck combo. Would recommend for a mellow high.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
    Avatar for joegibbs
    Member since 2013
    One bowl of this and I've got full tard. I get so stoned that my brain starts shutting stuff down and I'm forced into a deep and wonderful night of sleep. When I wake, I feel amazing. This is hands down the strongest strain I've had. The only other strain that came close is called No Name (cus...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricSleepy
    Avatar for Skiliner
    Member since 2013
    Lemon Wreck/Lemon Trainwreck is pretty intense. I've found that a single bowl in most occasions is more than enough to get a good buzz on. If you're planning to go out and do something today, then I recommend using something different, like Blue Buddha for example. Whenever I use LTW I get a pretty...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyUplifted
    Avatar for OfficialMakkyZ
    Member since 2014
    Very hard-hitting strain. Smoked a joint yesterday and was very talkative and active for about an hour, good head high, but then felt so relaxed I just wanted to go to sleep. The body high hits hard. Lemony taste of course, very distinct. Buds are very light green and pistils are yellow. Very disti...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
    Avatar for WonTolla420
    Member since 2015
    Good strong high for very little quantity smoked; great value. The body effects are a nice rapid onset and leave a tingling sensation which borders on euphoria; the mind is collected but eager to learn and discover, a feeling of creativity is apparent as well as the happiness brought about by the in...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Trainwreck
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Sour Diesel
    parent
    Strain
    Lemon Wreck

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon WreckUser uploaded image of Lemon Wreck
    more
    photos