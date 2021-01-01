Loading…

Lemon Zkittle

aka Lemon Skittles, Lemon Zkittlez

Hybrid
THC 20%CBG 1%Limonene

Lemon Zkittle potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Lemon Zkittle is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Zkittlez. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Zkittle - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Lemon Zkittle terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Lemon Zkittle is limonene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

