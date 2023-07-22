Lift Ticket reviews
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
A........o
July 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Lift Ticket is in my all time top 10. I'm a Cannibus Cup judge. 25 years experience
S........3
June 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I’m a chronic pain sufferer and also have bouts of depression and anxiety. Lift Ticket does a fantastic job of easing my pain, quickly bringing an eight down to a manageable four. When I just need a mood lift, it’s a perfect blend leaving me focused and energetic, but at the same time chill and calm. I highly recommend this strain for pain management, as well as just chilling out after a hard day.
C........8
October 20, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
I just got this one because it's indica and I don't sleep good at all! After two puffs on my vape, I was so relaxed and felt floaty ☁️ within 5 minutes the knots in my neck felt like they melted away. They only let you pick 4 things the strains are good for..... but this helped with my muscle spasms, inflammation, helped relax me and I feel asleep. I woke up and took two more puffs of my vape and I sleep another 4 hours. I got 7 hours of amazing sleep! And that helps the day easier to face. This is a definite fav!! I can't wait to try it in flower and dabs!!! I got the Echo live resin cartridge and i'm planning on getting a few more just to have on hand!!!
y........4
October 10, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
This is a strain you smoke for hours and feel great the whole time. Not the most powerful but very pleasant.
h........5
December 9, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I strongly dislike the flavor profile of this strain but I LOVE the buzz. Makes me feel calm, relaxed and happy. It’s the perfect puff for the end of the day. Much needed after being bossed around by my small children all day. 💜
W........l
August 4, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Indica girl here, lift ticket is the ticket❣️targets pain, mood and clarity of mind. CBD at .09% , THC LEVEL 40%. I saw 40% thc and had to try it. Worked on pain fast, had a surprisingly clear headed smoke sesh.
c........u
December 26, 2024
Creative
A fairly subtle high. Works well for pain. The taste is acquired, not my favorite but still a really good strain all around.