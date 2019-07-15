ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lifter
  • Leafly flower of Lifter

Hybrid

Lifter

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

Lifter
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

Reviews

17

Show all

Avatar for JimmyQAdams
Member since 2017
Great morning/energy strain, helps with focus while also relaxing Dense buds. Probably my favorite daytime CBD/hemp strain. Lab tests showed 18.2% CBD and .1% Δ9 THC, a cross between Special Sauce and Early Resin Berry (ERB).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SuperSkunk1972
Member since 2019
Great strain for pain. Really helps after work and before bed!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Cannakid1117
Member since 2019
Fantastic Effects Half A Bowl In And I Am Feeling A Warm Calming Euphoric Sensation That Melts My Body Into A State of Relaxation
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Doc253
Member since 2018
This is the best cbd strain for chronic pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Slaabqueen
Member since 2019
I really like smoking this strain for my hip and back pain. I got hit by a car a couple years ago and this really helps.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Elektra
Elektra
More myrceneLeafly flower for Sour Space Candy
Sour Space Candy
More CBGLeafly flower for ACDC
ACDC
More popularLeafly flower for Cherry Wine
Cherry Wine
More popularLeafly flower for Remedy
Remedy
More pineneLeafly flower for Suzy Q
Suzy Q
More myrceneLeafly flower for Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web
More pineneLeafly flower for Sour Tsunami
Sour Tsunami
More terpinolene
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Suver Haze
parent
Strain
Lifter