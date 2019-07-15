- Herbal
- Peppery
- Minty
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.