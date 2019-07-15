Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is amazing for pain. Hands-down my go-to. When I am out of lifter it's a very sad day indeed.
I live with chronic pain from celiac. My joints ache and burn most of the time. I only feel that when I don't have lifter that day. This stuff is that amazing. Thanks to whomever created it.
one of the best low THC cannabis strains available online. i've tried several lifter strains from 3 different sites and found them all to be similar but some higher quality than others of course. i've seen in from 16 to 25% total CBDA! one of the strains also had over 2% myrcene which is great for T...
(Really I’d say 3.5, but if the option is 3 or 4, I’ll lean towards 3).
First, a note: Lifter (from Oregon-based Gold Standard CBD) is the first strain of CBD buds that I have tried. Prior to picking up an 1/8th of Lifter, I had tried CBD oil and two varieties of CBD CO2 hash oil, but I have tried...