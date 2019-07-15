ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lifter
  4. Reviews

Lifter reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lifter.

Reviews

17

Avatar for Jacklecat
Member since 2019
Great daytime strain. Get outdoors and hike, bike or take a drive. You will begin to feel stress melt away.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for degronosreal
Member since 2019
My first CBD strain. Bought a ½oz for $24 on Amazon. Now I know why it's called lifter, very uplifting and euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for degronos
Member since 2019
Bought off of Amazon. Great price for the fantastic quality. Energetic and relaxing and makes you feel happy. Would definitely recommend for those who are new to CBD strains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for peanutbutta
Member since 2016
This strain is amazing for pain. Hands-down my go-to. When I am out of lifter it's a very sad day indeed. I live with chronic pain from celiac. My joints ache and burn most of the time. I only feel that when I don't have lifter that day. This stuff is that amazing. Thanks to whomever created it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
write a review
Avatar for 4free2run0
Member since 2019
one of the best low THC cannabis strains available online. i've tried several lifter strains from 3 different sites and found them all to be similar but some higher quality than others of course. i've seen in from 16 to 25% total CBDA! one of the strains also had over 2% myrcene which is great for T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for CBDRunner13
Member since 2019
First time trying CBD flower. Smoked one large bowl and feeling perfectly relaxed. No euphoric feelings, just perfectly functional and chill.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Saint_Idova
Member since 2019
(Really I’d say 3.5, but if the option is 3 or 4, I’ll lean towards 3). First, a note: Lifter (from Oregon-based Gold Standard CBD) is the first strain of CBD buds that I have tried. Prior to picking up an 1/8th of Lifter, I had tried CBD oil and two varieties of CBD CO2 hash oil, but I have tried...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed