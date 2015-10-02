ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Light of Jah reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Light of Jah.

Avatar for OCT-420
Member since 2019
This is a favorite I found about 2 years ago. I found the seeds online from AMS in Amsterdam and glad I did. It has become a favorite of my wife's. She loves the high because its doesn't make her heart race. Of course this is greatly influenced by vaping at 318F. I've been growing the auto-flow...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Reddroach
Member since 2019
spotlight uh, moonlight uh
Avatar for 420Ohio
Member since 2018
Pretty Pleased With The Uplifting Buzz That Was Accompanied By A Delicious Spicy Taste. I Give It A 4 Out Of 5
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for jdubb1213
Member since 2017
Amazing , easy to grow her, ph at 6.0 supercropt her and she turned Snow White the last two weeks, it’s so loud you CANNOT HAVE IT IN YOUR VEHICLE!!! Am super happy w the deep brown tryches, couch lock sativa dominant I love it!!
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jaceyx84
Member since 2017
I suffer from ptsd and crazy bad anxiety. I have a number of other health issues, but it helped the most with these the most. I actually felt high after 2 bowls, and my tolerance is pretty high up, but I couldn't keep the smile off my face while it was in effect. I was blessed to get this from an am...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cmaria
Member since 2017
I vaped a bit of this and I’m feeling relaxed, definitely in a nice mellow mood, not worried about running a bit late. The taste has some heat to it with some mango undertones. It’s smooth, doesn’t make me cough harshly and doesn’t tickle my nose. Definitely daytime relaxation.
Relaxed
Avatar for Pbat23
Member since 2017
Best weed I ever smoked in my life! Have great memories being high and super energetic together with my friends on this mdfka! I live in Amsterdam and I have been asking everywhere where to get it but without success! If you are smoking LoJ please know that you are very lucky!! peace
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted