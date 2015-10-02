Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is a favorite I found about 2 years ago. I found the seeds online from AMS in Amsterdam and glad I did. It has become a favorite of my wife's. She loves the high because its doesn't make her heart race. Of course this is greatly influenced by vaping at 318F. I've been growing the auto-flow...
Amazing , easy to grow her, ph at 6.0 supercropt her and she turned Snow White the last two weeks, it’s so loud you CANNOT HAVE IT IN YOUR VEHICLE!!! Am super happy w the deep brown tryches, couch lock sativa dominant I love it!!
I suffer from ptsd and crazy bad anxiety. I have a number of other health issues, but it helped the most with these the most. I actually felt high after 2 bowls, and my tolerance is pretty high up, but I couldn't keep the smile off my face while it was in effect. I was blessed to get this from an am...
I vaped a bit of this and I’m feeling relaxed, definitely in a nice mellow mood, not worried about running a bit late. The taste has some heat to it with some mango undertones. It’s smooth, doesn’t make me cough harshly and doesn’t tickle my nose. Definitely daytime relaxation.
Best weed I ever smoked in my life! Have great memories being high and super energetic together with my friends on this mdfka!
I live in Amsterdam and I have been asking everywhere where to get it but without success! If you are smoking LoJ please know that you are very lucky!! peace